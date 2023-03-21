By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Last chance to leave your legacy at the Cumming City Center
Buy-a-Brick program back for limited time
City Center bricks
The inclusion of these custom bricks at the Plaza Fountain allows the community to leave their mark on Cumming City Center. - photo by Daniel Dotson

Cumming City Center has reopened its exclusive Buy-A-Brick Program to offer one final chance for community members to leave their mark in the City Center Plaza.

The city first offered the commemorative bricks for sale at the beginning of construction in 2021. Those bricks have been installed around the Plaza Fountain overlooking the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.

Community members have taken this opportunity to memorialize lost loved ones, honor their families, and mark their legacy in stone. 


City Center bricks
The first batch of commemorative bricks for the Cumming City Center has been installed around the Plaza Fountain. - photo by Daniel Dotson

The availability of bricks is limited, and they will be selling for $50 each.  Purchasers can include up to three lines of text, each line containing up to 18 characters.

To purchase a commemorative brick through the Buy-A-Brick Program, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/cummingcitycenter.