Last chance to leave your legacy at the Cumming City Center

Cumming City Center has reopened its exclusive Buy-A-Brick Program to offer one final chance for community members to leave their mark in the City Center Plaza.

The city first offered the commemorative bricks for sale at the beginning of construction in 2021. Those bricks have been installed around the Plaza Fountain overlooking the Lou Sobh Amphitheater.

Community members have taken this opportunity to memorialize lost loved ones, honor their families, and mark their legacy in stone.



