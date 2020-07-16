Local Hindu temple submits plans for expansion

A Hindu temple in South Forsyth has submitted expansion plans to county planning officials.

Officials representing North America Shirdi Sai Temple of Atlanta, located at 700 James Burgess Road, have submitted plans for a conditional-use permit to increase the size of the temple’s buildings to a total of 26,034 square feet and a public participation meeting on the proposal will be held at the temple at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29.

The meeting is not a public hearing but will give neighbors and other interested parties information on the development, ask questions and make comments. Due to COVID-19, the meeting will adhere to social distancing guidelines and all attendees must wear a mask.

According to a letter from Wendy Kraby, an attorney representing the temple, the changes “will assist in serving our community and creating additional spaces for worship, religious study and meditation.”

The expansion would include:

a 4,517-square-foot fellowship hall built in place of an old house on the property;

a 20,000-square-feet function hall;

a 467-square-foot meditation room;

a break room/laundry area adjacent to the man sanctuary for cleaning of priests’ robes and religious linens totaling 600 square feet;

and two 225-square-foot unheated locker rooms to hold guests' shoes during worship.

The temple previously received allowing an addition of up to 51,600 square feet, and the current proposal would be about half of that total.

More information is available at the county’s customer self-service portal.