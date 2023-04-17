Massive arena project just announced in south Forsyth County

On Monday afternoon, Alex Warner, vice president of economic development for the private-public partnership Forward Forsyth, said the development is the largest project ever for the group.

“We are excited,” said Warner. “This will be the single biggest project win for Forsyth County., and from an economic development driver, it will be the biggest project landing since Forward Forsyth launched five years ago. Is it the standard type of project we were anticipating announcing, no not at all, but it’s still a big win as long as we can make it make sense for Forward Forsyth and everyone who lives here.”

The development is planned at the site of a former mall project, which had been proposed in 2008 but never became a reality.

Warner compared the project to several others in the area, including the home of the Atlanta Braves.

“It will be a bigger footprint than The Battery, which the Battery has a lot of great places to eat before, after and during entertainment,” he said of the proposed dining options. “We anticipate having the same, if not more than that.”

He said the project also compares to projects in surrounding counties, including Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Fulton County and Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County.

“If we can have a place for our residents to go spend their money to go to concerts here, in an indoor setting, inside, instead of Ameris Bank, where they’re outside, we should be able to compete,” Warner said. “From a footprint standpoint and a seat standpoint, we’re going to be about 7,000 seats bigger than Gas South arena in Gwinnett.”

While many have speculated that the arena could be home to a sports team, with rumors that the arena could be used for a National Hockey League team, Warner said nothing has been settled and “with or without any sports affiliation, this project should do good things.”

“The arena will be built out to the size and specs that could court one of these projects, but as of right now, I’m not aware [of a team moving,]” Warner said.

Warner said one aspect of the project he was excited to see was a plan for more office uses, which he said would hopefully mean more residents working in the county.

“Then, there will also be an office tower, which I am the most excited about. We’re just trying to retain our talent in Forsyth, especially south Forsyth. If they can come to an office tower in our county instead of just across the county line, it will be a win for us.”

Warner said the project will be about a three-year buildout once construction begins and no incentives are being sought by the developer.

For more information on the project, go to https://thegatheringatsouthforsyth.com/

