Massive arena project just announced in south Forsyth County

A proposed major project in south Forsyth County could bring concerts, graduations and more to the area.
In a news release on Monday, April 17, officials announced plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road, which is planned to “create a world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia including best-in-class dining, local and high-end retail, a boutique and business hotel, a community center, varied residential options and an arena designed to host a range of top-tier events,” officials said in the release.
“The community of South Forsyth holds great meaning for me. As a global entertainment hub, The Gathering at South Forsyth will provide residents, employers and visitors with the ability to see their favorite musician, experience a family-friendly ice show or eat at a James Beard-awarded restaurant without having to sit in their car for hours,” said Vernon Krause, CEO of Krause Auto Group. “The development will include the best in advanced technology, sustainability, walkability and connectivity – all within a comfortable and accessible setting.”
The release credits Krause with the vision for the process.
Along with live events like concerts, the plan could also bring local high school graduations, which are often done at Gwinnett County’s Gas South Arena, to Forsyth County.
“The Gathering at South Forsyth will be an economic driver like no other,” said Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John. “It will enhance what our County currently offers with an added focal point for world-class events, shopping and dining, and it will generate thousands of jobs both during, and after, construction.
“In addition, for the first time, our students and their families will be able to celebrate milestone achievements like graduations without limitations or being forced to travel outside the County’s boundaries. This best-in-class development will create a halo effect that will raise the County’s visibility and provide added economic growth opportunities.”
Per the release, on Tuesday, April 25, the project’s development team will file a request for an overlay district that “includes 1.6 million square feet of commercial and retail space, a 750,000-square-foot arena, a 100,000-square-foot community center, a 7,500-square-foot fire station, 450 hotel rooms with meeting spaces and residential units to help support the project.”
On the same day, officials will discuss the project at a work session for the Board of Commissioners starting at 2 p.m. A public engagement listening session will be held in May.
“This project will be of a similar caliber to other successfully executed mixed-use developments like Avalon and Halcyon,” Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson said in the release. “The vision is to create a village that makes use of the natural landscape surrounding the property.
”New transportation improvements in this area including the extension of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, the widening of McGinnis Ferry Road and the new interchange on 400 at McGinnis Ferry will mitigate traffic impacts in the area. Finally, it will provide the county with significant added tax revenue that will benefit every resident with long-term economic viability.”
On Monday afternoon, Alex Warner, vice president of economic development for the private-public partnership Forward Forsyth, said the development is the largest project ever for the group.
“We are excited,” said Warner. “This will be the single biggest project win for Forsyth County., and from an economic development driver, it will be the biggest project landing since Forward Forsyth launched five years ago. Is it the standard type of project we were anticipating announcing, no not at all, but it’s still a big win as long as we can make it make sense for Forward Forsyth and everyone who lives here.”
The development is planned at the site of a former mall project, which had been proposed in 2008 but never became a reality.
Warner compared the project to several others in the area, including the home of the Atlanta Braves.
“It will be a bigger footprint than The Battery, which the Battery has a lot of great places to eat before, after and during entertainment,” he said of the proposed dining options. “We anticipate having the same, if not more than that.”
He said the project also compares to projects in surrounding counties, including Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Fulton County and Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County.
“If we can have a place for our residents to go spend their money to go to concerts here, in an indoor setting, inside, instead of Ameris Bank, where they’re outside, we should be able to compete,” Warner said. “From a footprint standpoint and a seat standpoint, we’re going to be about 7,000 seats bigger than Gas South arena in Gwinnett.”
While many have speculated that the arena could be home to a sports team, with rumors that the arena could be used for a National Hockey League team, Warner said nothing has been settled and “with or without any sports affiliation, this project should do good things.”
“The arena will be built out to the size and specs that could court one of these projects, but as of right now, I’m not aware [of a team moving,]” Warner said.
Warner said one aspect of the project he was excited to see was a plan for more office uses, which he said would hopefully mean more residents working in the county.
“Then, there will also be an office tower, which I am the most excited about. We’re just trying to retain our talent in Forsyth, especially south Forsyth. If they can come to an office tower in our county instead of just across the county line, it will be a win for us.”
Warner said the project will be about a three-year buildout once construction begins and no incentives are being sought by the developer.
For more information on the project, go to https://thegatheringatsouthforsyth.com/