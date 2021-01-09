New QuikTrip proposed on Browns Bridge Road

A new location of a popular gas station franchise has been proposed in north Forsyth.

According to documents submitted with Forsyth County, QuikTrip Corporation is applying for a conditional-use permit to operate a convenience store with gas pumps conducting round-the-clock business on 2.6 acres on Browns Bridge Road on the other side of the intersection with Walmart.

The documents said the total building area will be 4,993 square feet with 50 parking spaces and 1,014 acres of sewer space.

The application is still early in the process, and a public participation meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Coal Mountain Park Community Building, 3560 Settingdown Road.

In December, Forsyth County Commissioners approved a separate QuikTrip location at 4000 and 4010 McGinnis Ferry Road, east of Ga. 400.

QuikTrip isn’t the only franchise interested in the area.

In February 2020, commissioners approved a request for a conditional-use permit for RaceTrac to build a 5,411-square-foot convenience store with gas pumps, 31 parking spaces and allowing around the clock operation on 3.4 acres at 3560 Browns Bridge Road at the intersection with Bridgetowne Drive.

That store is planned to include a “Welcome to Coal Mountain” sign, have 16 gas pumps and will include a common area with picnic tables, which residents in Bridgetowne will be able to reach via a sidewalk.

At the time, District 4 Commissioner Cindy Jones Mills said the new store would connect with the proposed Coal Mountain Connector which will reach from Hwy. 9 across the street from Coal Mountain Drive, across Settingdown Road to Bridgetowne Drive.