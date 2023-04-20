By the numbers: How The Gathering arena proposal compares with other venues around Atlanta

A major arena project has been announced for south Forsyth County, but how does the proposal compare with existing venues in the metro Atlanta area?
On Monday, April 17, officials announced plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road, claiming it would be designed to “create a world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia including best-in-class dining, local and high-end retail, a boutique and business hotel, a community center, varied residential options and an arena designed to host a range of top-tier events,” according to information released on the proposed facility.
“The community of South Forsyth holds great meaning for me. As a global entertainment hub, The Gathering at South Forsyth will provide residents, employers and visitors with the ability to see their favorite musician, experience a family-friendly ice show or eat at a James Beard-awarded restaurant without having to sit in their car for hours,” said Vernon Krause, owner and CEO of Krause Auto Group and who developed the vision for the project. “The development will include the best in advanced technology, sustainability, walkability and connectivity – all within a comfortable and accessible setting.”
The Gathering at South Forsyth
Per the release, on Tuesday, April 25, the project’s development team will file a request for an overlay district that includes:
- 1.6 million square feet of commercial and retail space
- 750,000-square-foot arena
- 100,000-square-foot community center
- 7,500-square-foot fire station
- 450 hotel rooms with meeting spaces and residential units to help support the project
- 18,000 seats in the arena
On the same day, officials will discuss the project at a work session for the Board of Commissioners starting at 2 p.m. A public engagement listening session will be held in May.
With plans for the project announced, how does The Gathering compare to similar facilities in the area?
Gas South Arena
Gwinnett County’s Gas South Arena is one nearby facility comparable to the proposed development and is host to the Atlanta Gladiators hockey and Georgia Swarm lacrosse teams. It features:
- Arena has a capacity up to 13,000 (about 5,000 fewer than The Gathering’s proposal)
- Theater
- Convention center
- Nearby hotel
- Nearby dining options
Ameris Bank Amphitheater
The Gathering has also drawn comparisons to Ameris Bank Amphitheater just down Ga. 400 in Alpharetta at Exit 9. Here's how they compare:
- Outdoor venue
- Seats up to 12,000 guests (about 6,000 fewer than The Gathering’s proposal)
- Located near commercial and residential properties
- 2.5 miles from Avalon, a mixed-use development off Exit 10 on Ga. 400
Meanwhile, The Gathering is proposed just under a mile down Ronald Reagan Boulevard from Halcyon, a Forsyth County mixed-use development.
The Battery Atlanta
Amid rumors that the facility could be courting a professional hockey team, The Gathering of South Forsyth has also been compared to The Battery Atlanta, a mixed-use development outside Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, which offers:
- Nearly two dozen dining options
- About a dozen shopping options
- The Omni Hotel is on site
State Farm Arena
The last Atlanta location to be home to a National Hockey League team is State Farm Arena, which is currently home to the Atlanta Hawks, in the downtown area of the city. According to the arena’s website, the facility can host:
- Just under 17,000 basketball fans
- About 15,600 concertgoers (both under the 18,000 projected for The Gathering)
If able to reach 18,000 guests, the facility would be able to seat more fans than about 12 of the NHL’s 30 teams and would be just under the hockey capacity of Madison Square Garden in New York.
For more information on The Gathering at South Forsyth, go to https://thegatheringatsouthforsyth.com/.