By the numbers: How The Gathering arena proposal compares with other venues around Atlanta

A major arena project has been announced for south Forsyth County, but how does the proposal compare with existing venues in the metro Atlanta area?

On Monday, April 17, officials announced plans for The Gathering at South Forsyth at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road, claiming it would be designed to “create a world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia including best-in-class dining, local and high-end retail, a boutique and business hotel, a community center, varied residential options and an arena designed to host a range of top-tier events,” according to information released on the proposed facility.

“The community of South Forsyth holds great meaning for me. As a global entertainment hub, The Gathering at South Forsyth will provide residents, employers and visitors with the ability to see their favorite musician, experience a family-friendly ice show or eat at a James Beard-awarded restaurant without having to sit in their car for hours,” said Vernon Krause, owner and CEO of Krause Auto Group and who developed the vision for the project. “The development will include the best in advanced technology, sustainability, walkability and connectivity – all within a comfortable and accessible setting.”