Officials break ground at Eagle’s Beak Park, expansion project starts

Forsyth County commissioners and other officials broke ground on an expansion project for Eagle’s Beak Park on Wednesday, April 21. Eagle’s Beak Park is at 8420 Old Federal Road along a historical stretch of the Trail of Tears.

Chairwoman Cindy Jones Mills, who represents District 4, spoke to the crowd during the groundbreaking.

Funding for the project comes from a Georgia Department of Natural Resources grant in the amount of $2.25 million.

Eagle’s Beak Park is one of 14 statewide parks to receive the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program grant. Forsyth County has also contributed to the grant in the amount of $769,000, which was paid through the county’s Landfill Host Fee fund.

“I always wanted to do something to honor Native Americans, because of the Trail of Tears,” Mills said in an interview. “We’ve got the Etowah River that is so rich in history, and we’ve got over a mile of that frontage [at Eagle’s Beak] that’s along the river. And then we’ve got floodplain there that really fit with the Native Americans and what they did and how they used the land and what the land meant to them. So, we put that all into the plan [for Eagle’s Beak Park]."