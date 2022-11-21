Planning commissioners disagree on mixed-use development. Here's why

After over a year of discussions, postponements and public participation meetings, a proposed mixed-use development in south Forsyth will be returning before the Board of Commissioners for yet another decision, but without the planning commission’s blessing.

Applicant Northpoint Capital Investment Holdings has requested to rezone about 140 acres for 250 single family lots, 228 townhomes and commercial buildings totaling 63,640 square feet with variances to increase the percentage of townhomes allowed and decrease the commercial component required.

The land in question is nestled between Fowler Hill, Union Hill and Mullinax roads next to Denmark High School.

Neighboring residents who stated they have been working on and fighting against this request since 2021 spoke in opposition to the project, citing traffic congestion and the high density proposed as the bases of their issues.

Christopher Light, attorney representing the project, said the current request was more like 320 single family lots with 137 townhomes and 80,000 square feet of commercial space, taking the proposed density from 3.4 units per acre to 3.25 units per acre.

This plan was not, however, on file before the public hearing and could not be considered.

Speaking about traffic concerns, Light said the Forsyth County Department of Engineering gathered information on the average daily trips on Fowler Road.

According to the county’s engineers, Fowler Road sees an average of 7,300 trips per day. The proposed development would likely add 1,800 more trips per day.

Light said a Level D, which is still a passing level of service on a two-lane road, is about 14,500 average daily trips. The development plus the current daily trips would not exceed this limit, meaning major improvements to the road would not be needed as a result of the development.

David Blevins, whose land abuts the proposed land in question, said he did not mind development in this area. He did, however, speak in opposition to the density presented.

Paul Lawler, resident of the Olde Union Preserve neighborhood and an HOA board member, shared similar sentiments with Blevins.

According to Lawler, at previous meetings with the developer, the total density per acre proposed dropped to as low as 2.8 units per acre. But now, he said it was back up to 3.25 as Light presented.

Lawler asked planning commissioners to continue discussions about the project to work on “more reasonable” density numbers, as nearby neighborhoods like Olde Union Preserve had a density of 1.5 units per acre.

Light countered that statement by saying a mile away sat developments with densities of 5.99 and 4.5 units per acre.

District 2’s planning commissioner Stacy Guy said despite finding higher density residential products a mile away, he did not agree with the plan.

“Fowler Road is a rural road,” Guy said. “This is a very rural part of the county right now; it feels that way. You go to Denmark [High School] … to a football game, you can hear roosters crowing. That’s how rural this community is. And you’re going to put 3.2 units per acre on that. I have a problem with that.”

District 3’s Jessica Thorsen, who represents the area, said she disagreed with calling the project high density, stating she felt it was more like “medium density.”

She also argued that having a mixed-use development would create character and offer more amenities to the area, such as connectivity to Denmark High School, the proposed Denmark Library and the Big Creek Greenway.

According to Thorsen, many people were in favor of the project but had been “run off from being involved.”

“[This request] got ugly on all sides,” Thorsen said.