Plans submitted for second phase of Forsyth County medical office complex

Plans have been submitted for the second phase of developing the Forsyth Physicians Center, a medical office complex in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners submitted a sketch plat application on Aug. 14 to build 56,400 square feet of medical office space with 143 parking spaces on 13 acres at 4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road.

Site plans submitted to the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development show a two-story, 50,400-square-foot building with 123 parking spaces to be built next. A 6,000-square-foot building with 20 more parking spaces is slated for a future phase of development.

The two buildings would have access from Atlanta Highway on the north side of the site.