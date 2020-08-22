By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Plans submitted for second phase of Forsyth County medical office complex
082220 PHASE2 2 web
Signage outside the Forsyth Physicians Center on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, signals that developers are ready to continue with plans for more medical office space at the complex on Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road. - photo by Brian Paglia

Plans have been submitted for the second phase of developing the Forsyth Physicians Center, a medical office complex in Cumming.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners submitted a sketch plat application on Aug. 14 to build 56,400 square feet of medical office space with 143 parking spaces on 13 acres at 4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road.

Site plans submitted to the Forsyth County Department of Planning & Community Development show a two-story, 50,400-square-foot building with 123 parking spaces to be built next. A 6,000-square-foot building with 20 more parking spaces is slated for a future phase of development.

The two buildings would have access from Atlanta Highway on the north side of the site.

082220 PHASE2 5 web
Site plans that include the second phase of built-out for the Forsyth Physicians Center on Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road. (Forsyth County Department of Planning & Development)

Those facilities would add to the Forsyth Physicians Center I, a three-story, 95,052-square-foot building finished in 2017 that houses several private medical practices.

The project would further that stretch of Deputy Bill Cantrell Memorial Road as a hub of health care providers. Next door is the Forsyth Medical Plaza. Around the corner, on Ronald Reagan Boulevard, is the Northside Hospital Forsyth campus.

Commissioners are scheduled to take up the sketch plat application during a meeting on Sept. 17.

Here for you since 1908

Help us to keep our fast-growing community informed with in-depth, accurate reporting.

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Not ready to subscribe? DONATE.