Plans submitted for three residential projects in Forsyth County

A proposed conservations subdivision with more than 120 homes in north Forsyth County was among recent projects submitted to the county’s planning department.

Applicant Tolls Brothers Inc. has submitted a request to rezone 115 acres off Heardmont Trace Road, near the intersection with Matt Highway, from agricultural (A1) and single-family residential restricted district (R1R) to single-family residential district (Res2) conservation for 128 residential lots with a density of 1.1 units per acre.

Conservation subdivisions are developments that have more flexibility to build smaller lots in exchange for identifying and protecting open space.

Plans show that 46.1 acres, about 40% of the development, will be open space, with about 36.5 acres, 32%, as part of the primary conservation area.

Variances are being sought to reduce the minimum building setback from all primary conservation areas to zero feet from 75 feet and to reduce the minimum number of lots entirely abutted by open space on at least one side from 85% to zero.

Along with the homes and open space, plans for the development include a pocket park with a mail kiosk, a pool and cabana area and a community lawn.

A zoning review meeting with county staff and a public participation meeting for the project are both scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 1.