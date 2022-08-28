Proposed retail project near The Collection at Forsyth clears planning board

A proposed retail project near The Collection at Forsyth, a popular outdoor mall on Peachtree Parkway, has cleared the Forsyth County Planning Commission.



On Tuesday, Aug. 23, planning members voted 4-1, with District 4 member Nedal Shawkat opposed, to recommend approval of a request with variances and conditions for conditional-use permits for developer Fuqua Acquisitions II, LLC for 35.36 acres zoned commercial business district (CBD) at 3205 Ronald Reagan Boulevard in south Forsyth.

The request will next go to county commissioners for a public hearing on Thursday, Sept. 15.

Permits were requested for an outdoor commercial recreational facility conducting around-the-clock business; a courtyard and climate-controlled self-service storage facility in buildings totaling 130,660 square feet with 12 parking spaces; conducting-around-the-clock business in a 108,000-square-foot indoor commercial recreational facility with 510 parking spaces conducting around-the-clock business in a 3,751-square-foot restaurant with 38 parking spaces; associated with a 144,000 square foot large scale retail establishment with 508 parking spaces and retail/restaurants in commercial buildings totaling 16,473 square feet with 138 parking spaces.

Among variances requested were to reduce the separation distance between self-service storage businesses from 0.75 miles to 0.515 miles, reduce the buffer for individual retail establishments 75,000 square feet or greater adjacent to existing residential subdivisions from 100 to 40 feet, and reduce the setback for individual retail establishments 75,000 square feet or greater adjacent to existing residential subdivisions from 150 to 50 feet and changes to parking requirements.

Conditions for the project include a beautification area, pedestrian landscape zone, and façade landscape zone, a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail along Ronald Reagan Boulevard and limits on hours of operations.

Sean Courtney, the attorney representing the development, said original plans were for a 90,110 square foot extended-stay hotel with 111 parking spaces but those have been scrapped in favor of a typical hotel.

“In this application, we applied for an extended-stay hotel. We are not moving forward with that,” Courtney said. “In a separate application, we will be looking to do just a traditional, regular hotel, same footprint, same everything as is shown [in the plans].”

According to his presentation, the hotel request would be county-initiated.

Courtney also said while not all the property lies in the Peachtree Parkway Overlay, the entire development would follow the design standards “with just a couple of exceptions” and the development would be separated from nearby homes with a fence and evergreen screen with an additional evergreen screen and additional setbacks at the furniture store.

He also said the buildings will have security cameras and no kennels, car washes, outdoor storage or display of goods, extended-stay hotels, apiaries or cemeteries would be allowed on the property

Plans approved as part of the development are a large-scale furniture store, a Lifetime Fitness center with a pool, kids’ area and pool slide and a self-service storage facility with climate-controlled and courtyard storage options.

“Outside of this application, I think one thing I hear a lot of feedback in the community on is that people want new retail, they want new concepts in our community, they want new stuff to do,” said District 2 planning member Stacy Guy. “People want a new place to go, a new place to eat. They want first-of-market retail, they want things that we don’t have. This project checks a lot of those boxes.”

Guy said he couldn’t give the name of the furniture store but it was “a first to the Atlanta market, maybe a first to the southeast market.”



