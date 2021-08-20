Public hearings for high-end auto stables, subdivision projects at next planning meeting

New plans for a high-end auto storage facility and a conservation subdivision will be discussed at the next meeting of the Forsyth County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 24, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Ste. 220 of the Forsyth County Administration building, located at 110 East Main Street.
Here’s a look at some of the projects on the agenda.
The Stables
A concept for a new high-end auto facility will head to a public hearing.
Applicant OCS Enterprises, Inc. has submitted a request to rezone nine acres at 5639 Atlanta Highway from CBD to residential industrial district (M1) for warehouses, storage buildings, offices, showrooms and a high-end automotive retail village and car storage facility in buildings totaling 76,600-square-feet with 82 parking spaces.
The project, known as The Stables Motor Condos, includes four acres of open space, and plans show eight buildings associated with the site.
The development would allow owners of luxury cars to rent storage space and would include other commercial uses.
A variance to reduce the zoning buffer for two abutting properties from 20 feet to zero feet has also been requested.
A previous plan for The Stables had the project being built on McFarland Parkway was in the works before developers decided on the Atlanta Highway site.
“When The Stables [originally] came in, it was retail, some commercial and they are going to have the high-end car storage, but this is going to be half personal warehouse and half high-end car stables,” said District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen during a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
North Forsyth conservation subdivision
A public hearing on a proposal to bring more than 90 new homes to north Forsyth will be at the meeting, though planning members expressed concerns with the plan at a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 17.
Applicant Taylor Morrison of Georgia, LLC has submitted plans to rezone about 79 acres at 4850 Burruss Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) for a conservation subdivision with 93 residential lots with a density of 1.18 units per acre.
At the meeting, several planning members were critical of the plan, saying that instead of larger areas of otherwise buildable open space, the proposal featured smaller “fingers” of open space between homes.
“For the most part, they did a great job in taking our new conservation zoning section and laying out a nice subdivision,” said District 4 planning member Nedal Shawkat. “However, as we see often when we tweak the UDC, there are unintended consequences that come along with the changes or what we envisioned is not what the developers or what their engineers come up with.”
Shawkat said at the beginning of the discussion he would not postpone the matter but “there may be one next week. It depends how things develop.”
District 2 planning member Stacy Guy also said he did not believe the proposal matched the intent of the county’s unified development code.
“I’m sorry, this is abusive, and I’m really frustrated that the first applicant to come in under our new code has done this… Like [Shawkat] said, I don’t think this meets the intent,” Guy said. “This isn’t a big, contiguous piece with the lots touching. This is someone trying to get the 85% [minimum of homes abutting open space] by creating this little fingers of open space.”
Century Communities of Georgia, LLC
Plans for a new subdivision on AC Smith Road will also be discussed at the meeting.
Century Communities of Georgia has requested to rezone 88.5 acres on AC Smith Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res2) for 112 residential lots with a density of 1.27 units per acre.
At a work session in July, Shawkat said there were discussions to find places to save trees or plant new ones and he would be meeting with the developer and walk the site ahead of the regular meeting and public hearing.
More information on the projects and the meeting can be found at Forsythco.com.