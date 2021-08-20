Public hearings for high-end auto stables, subdivision projects at next planning meeting

New plans for a high-end auto storage facility and a conservation subdivision will be discussed at the next meeting of the Forsyth County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Aug. 24, according to the meeting’s agenda.

The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. in Ste. 220 of the Forsyth County Administration building, located at 110 East Main Street.

Here’s a look at some of the projects on the agenda.

The Stables

A concept for a new high-end auto facility will head to a public hearing.

Applicant OCS Enterprises, Inc. has submitted a request to rezone nine acres at 5639 Atlanta Highway from CBD to residential industrial district (M1) for warehouses, storage buildings, offices, showrooms and a high-end automotive retail village and car storage facility in buildings totaling 76,600-square-feet with 82 parking spaces.

The project, known as The Stables Motor Condos, includes four acres of open space, and plans show eight buildings associated with the site.

The development would allow owners of luxury cars to rent storage space and would include other commercial uses.

A variance to reduce the zoning buffer for two abutting properties from 20 feet to zero feet has also been requested.

A previous plan for The Stables had the project being built on McFarland Parkway was in the works before developers decided on the Atlanta Highway site.

“When The Stables [originally] came in, it was retail, some commercial and they are going to have the high-end car storage, but this is going to be half personal warehouse and half high-end car stables,” said District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen during a work session on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

