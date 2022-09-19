Public participation meeting scheduled for project that could bring over 600 apartments to north Forsyth

Another orange sign has been installed on a piece of property in north Forsyth County, signifying that a public participation meeting has been scheduled.
Applicant Retail Planning Corporation is requesting to rezone approximately 140 acres from agricultural district (A1) to mixed-use center district (MCD) for 172 townhomes, 456 apartments and 200 age-restricted apartments with a density of approximately 6 units per acre.
The application also proposes 701,800 square feet of commercial space, 2,259 parking spaces and about 30 acres of open greenspace.
The land in question is off Keith Bridge and State Barn roads to the west of Ga. 400.
A recommendation has not yet been made by the county’s Department of Planning and Community Development.
The public participation meeting, hosted by the developer of the project, is scheduled for 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Central Park Recreation Center Banquet Room. Central Park is located at 2300 Keith Bridge Road in Cumming.
Residents are encouraged to attend to learn more about the project, chat with the developer and voice questions or concerns.