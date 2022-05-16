Public participation meeting scheduled for proposed spa in south Forsyth County

Passport Experiences will be hosting a public participation meeting for residents to ask questions about a proposed development called Passport Springs & Spa.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17 at the Old Atlanta Recreational Center at 810 Nichols Road, Suwanee.
Passport Experiences is proposing a 10-acre, “immersive hot springs venue” that transports guests “to exotic locations by recreating the most celebrated hot springs from across the globe.” The spa will be situated adjacent to the Collection at Forsyth on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.
CEO of Passport Experiences Jacob Bloch and his team will be presenting more details about the development, as well as answering any questions from residents.