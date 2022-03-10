By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Public participation meeting set for proposed apartment complex on Pilgrim Mill, Holtzclaw roads
A public participation meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, March 14 at Central Park to discuss a proposal for 314 apartments and over 20,000 square feet of commercial space off Holtzclaw and Pilgrim Mill roads.

An application for zoning review has been submitted that could bring over 300 apartments to the north Forsyth area with a project called Creekside Preserve.

The applicant, Cottages at Shady Shores LLC, is requesting a rezoning of 57.75 acres to master planned district (MPD) off Holtzclaw and Pilgrim Mill roads. The property is currently zoned lake residential district (LR).

The proposal includes a request for 314 apartments with a proposed density of 5.44 units per acre. The application also contains non-residential components; 28,999 square-feet of commercial space with 142 parking spaces, open space and an amenity area.

The development also proposes to connect Freedom Parkway and Holtzclaw Road by Creekside Parkway, a new road that will run parallel to Pilgrim Mill Road. 