Rental development for senior living moves forward

Details on senior living rental project

What is the plan: Applicant One Street Residential has requested to rezone 22.7 acres on the 4000 block of Atlanta Highway, near the intersection with Waterbrooke Crossing, from single-family residential district (R1), agricultural district (A1), highway business district (HB) and office and institutional district (O&I) to urban village district (UV) with a conditional-use Permit (CUP) for a senior independent living development with 113 multi-family residential units with a density of 4.98 units per acre and commercial buildings totaling 29,900 square feet with 112 parking spaces.

Vote: 5-0 to approve with variances and conditions and a note for commissioners to consider a condition related to the upkeep of the rental units and the conditional-use permit.

Discussion and other info: Unlike the Orchard’s project discussed earlier in the same meeting, One Street Residential’s development is planned for rentals instead of for-sale units.

“This is going to be 100% for-rent product, so you’re getting quality homes, but you’re also protecting the commercial tax base if this is approved,” said attorney Ethan Underwood. “It will be all rented and managed by One Street. In addition to that, you’re getting a proposed commercial development along Hwy. 9, so you’re still getting that commercial corridor, but then you’re getting the commercial tax base to the south of you as well.”

Underwood, who represents the developer, said the development will also include office/retail/restaurant uses c and the developer could have applied for a commercial business district (CBD) zoning, though the UV district had been used for senior developments.

Variances being sought are a reduction in the number of primary support services and to reduce the exterior setback abutting Atlanta Highway from 50 feet to 40 feet.



