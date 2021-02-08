Reported multi-state car thief arrested in Forsyth County

An Alabama man’s alleged multi-state string of car thefts came to an end in Forsyth County.

According to a Facebook post from the Carrol County Sheriff’s Office, Dexter Pearce, of Birmingham, Ala., was arrested on Jan. 29 after reportedly leading officers with the Cumming Police Department and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office on a chase, which ended after FCSO deputies used “spike strips to immobilize the vehicle.”

CPD officers had attempted to stop Pearce due to the vehicle having a stolen tag before he fled.

“A search warrant of the vehicle was conducted and burglary tools along with a large number of key fobs were located during the search,” the post said.

Dexter was wanted for “a rash of burglaries that spanned over several state states as well as multiple jurisdictions in Georgia involving car dealerships and charged with multiple counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle and one count of second-degree burglary.”

“Investigators began receiving calls from multiple jurisdictions advising their dealerships had been targeted in a similar manner and a suspect began to develop,” the post said. “Carroll County Investigators were able to review video footage from [a Carrolton] dealership and compare it the information they were receiving about Dexter Pearce and many similarities began to surface.”

The investigation into the thefts remains open.