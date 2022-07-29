Senior development near North Forsyth High School OK’d by planning board

Here’s the plan for Orchard development near NFHS

What is the plan: Applicant Orchards Development LLC has requested to rezone 2.5 acres at 3570, 3610 and 3640 Matt Highway from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (RES4) on 26.4 acres for 66 attached residential units with a density of 2.5 units per acre.

Vote: 4-1, with District 2 planning member Stacy Guy opposed, to approve with conditions.

Discussion and other info: As with other Orchard developments, the proposed neighborhood in north Forsyth is planned as a senior community.

Attorney Christopher Light said he felt the development was appropriate for the area as it would have no impact on schools and would be less intense on a stream running through the project than other commercial projects.

Light said there was also a planned tree save area around the perimeter of the property and 14 of the 26 acres would be open space, along with 1.4 acres of common area.

District 4 planning member Nedal Shawkat agreed that the creek would make other development on the property difficult and said the development would be a step-down between the nearby North Forsyth cluster of schools and existing and planned businesses to the east of the development and residential areas to the west.

“The proposal that has been submitted saves a lot of trees along the creek,” Shawkat said. “When I walked this property [with developers], we all commented on some of the beautiful very old and large poplars that are located mostly along the creek, and this plan seems to protect a lot of that, keep a lot of that standing which will be very nice as far as the visual impact from [Hwy.] 369 looking back toward North Forsyth High School.”

Shawkat said along with residential units, the development would also include a clubhouse and two pickleball courts, which would reduce use of existing county facilities.