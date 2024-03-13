After a series of public hearings on March 7, Dawson County commissioners unanimously voted to approve rule changes allowing for onsite alcohol purchases and consumption at North Georgia Premium Outlets.
Shoppers can now enjoy an alcoholic beverage at North Georgia Premium Outlets
Latest
-
Developer of The Gathering at South Forsyth names group to run proposed NHL arena
-
Alpharetta offers rival NHL bid to The Gathering at South Forsyth
-
‘I think that this community will be a good neighbor.’ City Council approves senior living community
-
Light industrial development proposed for Highway 9 in South Forsyth