Solis Cumming Town Center announced for Mashburn Village

As crews are already working on the proposed Mashburn Village between Atlanta Highway and Veterans Memorial Boulevard, a major piece of the development was recently announced.

Officials with Terwilliger Pappas, a real estate development company based in North Carolina, recently announced a joint venture with Mill Green Partners to develop the Solis Cumming Town Center, a multi-use development with 320 apartments, retail and civic space.

The $70 million project will feature elevated design synonymous with the company’s marquee Solis brand, including boutique hotel-inspired amenities included in the 300 flats and 20 townhomes that comprise its residences,” the company said in a news release. “This is the company’s 27th Solis offering, either completed or under construction, between here and the Carolinas.”

The development will be part of the larger Mashburn Village, which will include 193,000 square feet of total retail, 320 rental units, 85 single-family homes and 31 townhome units. An extension of Buford Dam Road that will connect Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Atlanta Highway is also being built for the development.

Groundbreaking for the Solis Cumming Town Center is planned this fall and the project is expected to be completed by 2022.

Last November, the Cumming City Council voted in favor of rezoning 55.6 acres on Meadow Drive and Veterans Memorial Boulevard to the city’s planned unit development (PUD) with a conditional-use permit for alcohol licenses and sales.

The project will include a multi-story self-storage unit, restaurant, civic space, open and preservation space, a multi-use trail and other amenities.

The estimated buildout time for the project is 22 months for the commercial and retail portions and five to seven years for the residential.