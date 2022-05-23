Team behind ‘largest spa in North America’ answer questions during public participation meeting

Over 30 Forsyth County residents attended a public participation meeting on Tuesday, May 17 to hear from Passport Experiences CEO Jacob Bloch about the “largest spa in North America” proposed to open in south Forsyth in 2023.

Passport Springs is a proposed 10-acre, “immersive hot springs venue” that transports guests “to exotic locations by recreating the most celebrated hot springs from across the globe.”

The spa is proposed to sit adjacent to The Collection at Forsyth on Ronald Reagan Boulevard and will include 76,643 square feet of outdoor recreation space and 232 parking spaces on 10.6 acres currently zoned commercial business district.

Passport Experiences is applying for a conditional-use permit along with three variances for the development’s “unique design requirements.” Variances include reductions in pedestrian landscaping, sidewalk and façade landscape zones.

Offerings and experiences

Bloch began his presentation by stating that previous articles written about the spa were just a “preview; they were just a tease to the type of experience that we’re bringing [to] Passport Springs.”

“Yeah, it is a spa, but it’s [also] more than a spa,” Bloch said. “It’s the first hot spring in Atlanta, [and] it’s really the first one east of the [Rocky Mountains].”

While Bloch noted there are spas in Arkansas and south Georgia, he said Passport Springs & Spa will be the “first of its kind” as it’ll incorporate spa treatments from around the world.

“When I say we’re recreating the experiences, I want to be clear. This isn’t some water that’s being mixed in a test tube [and just] feels the same as the Dead Sea,” Bloch said. “You’re actually going to float in the water.”

Bloch said the architect and designer for the project will be Voelker Gray Design which has created an award-winning spa experience in California called Glen Ivy Hot Springs. The civil engineer, Kimley-Horn, has helped with projects like the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Battery and Avalon.

Todd Voelker, co-owner of Voelker Gray Design and architect for the project, said their team is still working on developing the concepts of the interior of the spa. However, he said they’re planning to match the outside architecture to The Collection.

“In essence, Passport Springs is taking you around the world, … [but] in contrast on the exterior, we wanted the architecture to have a link to history but not be in particular one style or another,” Voelker said.

While concepts for the inside of the venue are still in the works, Bloch said he wants to incorporate indoor and outdoor space, a central pool, lazy river, bistro and café, retail space, spa treatments and four international sections.

