These 3 development projects are headed to county commissioners

Plans for a high-end auto storage development, a new restaurant on Atlanta Highway and an expansion to a planned neighborhood have been approved by members of the Forsyth County planning board and are headed to county commissioners.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28, members of the Forsyth County Planning Commission recommended approval of the three projects after reviewing plans and hearing from the community. All items were approved by a unanimous 5-0 vote.

Two public hearings for rezoning requests on the meeting’s agenda were postponed and are scheduled for the board’s Tuesday, Oct. 26 meeting.

One is a request from Century Communities of Georgia, LLC to rezone 88.5 acres on AC Smith Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) for 112 residential lots with a density of 1.27 units per acre.

The other request is for Taylor Morrison of Georgia, LLC to rezone about 79 acres at 4850 Burruss Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) for a conservation subdivision with 93 residential lots with a density of 1.18 units per acre.

The Stables

A high-end auto storage development is moving forward.

Planning Commissioners approved, with variances and conditions, an application from OCS Enterprises Inc., to rezone nine acres at 5639 Atlanta Highway from commercial business district (CBD) to restricted industrial district (M1) for warehouses, storage buildings, offices, showrooms and a high-end automotive retail village and car storage facility in buildings totaling 76,600-square-feet with 82 parking spaces.

The project, known as The Stables Motor Condos, includes four acres of open space, and plans show eight buildings associated with the site. The plans do not include any retail and commercial uses, and the development will be a mix of auto and personal warehouse units.

The public hearing for the project was held in August, and Tuesday’s meeting was for decision only.

District 3 Planning Commissioner Jessica Thorsen said following the public hearing she had spoken with the applicant and a resident who had raised concerns and “and [I] think that we have worked out something very well here.”

Thorsen said she had recommended conditions that would mandate an owners’ association that will be responsible for common areas, building repairs and maintenance on the site, does not allow guests to stay overnight and excludes certain businesses from the property, such as pawnshops and tattoo parlors.

Story continues below