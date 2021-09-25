These five projects will be discussed at Tuesday’s planning meeting

High-end auto storage, a new restaurant on Buford Highway and potential new neighborhoods are among projects that will be up for discussion at the Forsyth County Planning Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the planning commission held a work session to discuss several projects ahead of the regular meeting.

The regular meeting will be held in Forsyth County Administration building, 110 E. Main Street, and will start at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shown online at www.forsythco.com/meeting-announcements, where viewers will be connected via Zoom to watch the meeting or take part in public hearings.

Public hearings will be held for all projects except The Stables, which had a public hearing at the board’s August meeting.

Here are a few of the projects that were discussed.

The Stables

Applicant OCS Enterprises Inc., has submitted a request to rezone nine acres at 5639 Atlanta Highway from commercial business district, or CBD, to restricted industrial district (M1) for warehouses, storage buildings, offices, showrooms and a high-end automotive retail village and car storage facility in buildings totaling 76,600-square-feet with 82 parking spaces.

The project, known as The Stables Motor Condos, includes four acres of open space, and plans show eight buildings associated with the site.

During the meeting, District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen said she is planning to add conditions to ensure there is an owner’s association managing the property, restrictions on what types of businesses can go there and prohibiting guests from staying overnight.

“This is just a scaled-down version of The Stables,” she said. “There’s no retail or commercial, it will simply be owned warehouses. It will be a mix of the car-targeted warehouses, and then a mix of personal warehouse.”

A previous version of the concept was previously considered on McFarland Parkway.

New restaurant in Lakeland Plaza

A Buford Highway bank may soon have a new use.

The applicant has submitted a request for a conditional-use permit to conduct around-the-clock business in a 3,198-square-foot building with 33 parking spaces on 0.84 acres at 503 Lakeland Plaza which is currently zoned CBD. Variances are being sought to reduce the front landscape strip from 15 feet to 4 feet, reduce the side and rear landscape strips from 10 feet to 3 feet and reduce open space from 25% to 19%.

Commissioners skirted around officially saying which restaurant would be coming to the area during the meeting, but said there was excitement in the community and went back and forth between saying whether it was or was not a Whataburger restaurant.

“We’re aren’t allowed to say,” District 1 planning member Kerry Hill said. “I don’t know that they’ve said it’s a Whataburger.”

