These five projects will be discussed at Tuesday’s planning meeting

High-end auto storage, a new restaurant on Buford Highway and potential new neighborhoods are among projects that will be up for discussion at the Forsyth County Planning Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the planning commission held a work session to discuss several projects ahead of the regular meeting.
The regular meeting will be held in Forsyth County Administration building, 110 E. Main Street, and will start at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will also be shown online at www.forsythco.com/meeting-announcements, where viewers will be connected via Zoom to watch the meeting or take part in public hearings.
Public hearings will be held for all projects except The Stables, which had a public hearing at the board’s August meeting.
Here are a few of the projects that were discussed.
The Stables
Applicant OCS Enterprises Inc., has submitted a request to rezone nine acres at 5639 Atlanta Highway from commercial business district, or CBD, to restricted industrial district (M1) for warehouses, storage buildings, offices, showrooms and a high-end automotive retail village and car storage facility in buildings totaling 76,600-square-feet with 82 parking spaces.
The project, known as The Stables Motor Condos, includes four acres of open space, and plans show eight buildings associated with the site.
During the meeting, District 3 planning member Jessica Thorsen said she is planning to add conditions to ensure there is an owner’s association managing the property, restrictions on what types of businesses can go there and prohibiting guests from staying overnight.
“This is just a scaled-down version of The Stables,” she said. “There’s no retail or commercial, it will simply be owned warehouses. It will be a mix of the car-targeted warehouses, and then a mix of personal warehouse.”
A previous version of the concept was previously considered on McFarland Parkway.
New restaurant in Lakeland Plaza
A Buford Highway bank may soon have a new use.
The applicant has submitted a request for a conditional-use permit to conduct around-the-clock business in a 3,198-square-foot building with 33 parking spaces on 0.84 acres at 503 Lakeland Plaza which is currently zoned CBD. Variances are being sought to reduce the front landscape strip from 15 feet to 4 feet, reduce the side and rear landscape strips from 10 feet to 3 feet and reduce open space from 25% to 19%.
Commissioners skirted around officially saying which restaurant would be coming to the area during the meeting, but said there was excitement in the community and went back and forth between saying whether it was or was not a Whataburger restaurant.
“We’re aren’t allowed to say,” District 1 planning member Kerry Hill said. “I don’t know that they’ve said it’s a Whataburger.”
Century Communities of Georgia, LLC
Century Communities of Georgia has requested to rezone 88.5 acres on AC Smith Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) for 112 residential lots with a density of 1.27 units per acre.
District 4 planning member Nedal Shawkat said the request had “been on the books for a while” and the original plan came in just before changes to the county’s Unified Development Code rules for conservation subdivisions, or developments that have more flexibility to build smaller lots in exchange for identifying and protecting open space.
“They were using the old Chapter 19 [of the UDC], and sensing that that concept plan was not what we wanted to see, they went back, redid it using the new Chapter 19,” he said. “Kerry and I met with them on Friday to see the new concept plan, which is better than the old one, but still has a lot of the major flaws.
“However, they seemed open to making some additional changes and trying again.”
Shawkat said the conversation was just a few days before the meeting and he hadn’t seen any updated plans but said it was possible they could come back ahead of the regular meeting or a future meeting.
Hill added that she did not like the plan having streams behind homes “and that, to me, is just not conservation because it is basically an extension of people’s back yards … the stream is now part of their backyard.”
She said she would rather see the streams opened up to amenity areas.
Taylor Morrison of Georgia
Panning members also discussed a planned conservation subdivision in north Forsyth.
Applicant Taylor Morrison of Georgia, LLC has submitted plans to rezone about 79 acres at 4850 Burruss Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) for a conservation subdivision with 93 residential lots with a density of 1.18 units per acre.
“Their latest [proposal] was a lot closer to what we sort of have been asking them to do,” Shawkat said. “We made a couple of additional recommendations, and they were able to get something to us late [the day before the meeting] … I think it’s maybe as close as we’re going to get on this parcel with the lot yield that they have.”
Shawkat said he also has issues with the number of lots proposed for the development.
“I just question on lots like that, do you really have enough room to put a house,” Shawkat said. “So, when I see lots like that, it causes me to question the sincerity of these lot yields. If you start with a lot yield that is already artificially inflated, it makes it far more challenging to then translate that to a conservation subdivision.”
60 homes planned on Howard Road
A development near the Cherokee County line could bring 60 new homes to west Forsyth.
Developers Toll Brothers have submitted plans to rezone 50.3 acres on Howard Road from agricultural district (A1) to single-family residential district (Res-2) for 60 residential lots with a density of 1.2 units per acre.
Variances are also being sought to reduce the exterior setback abutting a single-family residential Res-3 development from 50 feet to 0 feet, to reduce the exterior buffer abutting the Res-3 from 25 feet to 0 feet and to reduce the common area from 5% to 0%.
Hill said a previous public participation meeting went well and neighbors had asked for developers to build a berm and fence on the north end of the property.