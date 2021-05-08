Various Sawnee Mountain Park amenities to close on Monday for renovation project

The county announced Friday that most amenities at Sawnee Mountain Park will be closed for renovations starting Monday, May 10.
The renovation project includes baseball/softball complex improvements, a new playground and pavilion, refurbished tennis courts and updates to the concession stand and restrooms. The parking lot will also be seal coated and restriped. The community building and basketball courts will remain open. Walking trail access may be limited during various stages of construction.
The consultant for the project is Robertson Loia Roof PC and the general contractor is Build Line LLC. The project budget is $3.25 million and is being funded by SPLOST VIII. The renovations are expected to be completed by early 2022.
Sawnee Mountain Park is at 3995 Watson Road in Cumming.