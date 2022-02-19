‘We’ll always remember him': Cumming declares Feb. 15 Gerald Blackburn Day

At their most recent meeting, city of Cumming officials dedicated the day to a longtime city leader.

At the Cumming City Council meeting on Feb. 15, Mayor Troy Brumbalow read a proclamation designating the day as Gerald Blackburn Day in honor of longtime Cumming City Administator Gerald Blackburn, who passed away in January.

“Gerald, I didn’t work with him much. He was retiring as I came in, but Gerald was so nice to me and helped make that transition,” Brumbalow said after the proclamation. “I really respected him, and I know that everyone else up here and all our staff really loved him. So, we appreciate him, and we’ll always remember him.”