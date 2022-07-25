What Forsyth County residents can expect to find in the upcoming Denmark Library

Plans include a large parking lot at the front of the building where patrons can walk through the library’s front gate and into an open lobby. Renderings show the front desk where librarians can help those with questions or to check out materials.

Barfield referred to the seating area near the front desk as the “intergenerational living room space” because it’s in the center of the library with the children’s collection on one side and teen and adult on the other.

On the left of the building, there will be large meeting rooms and the children’s area where curved cutouts in the bookshelves allow kids to duck through rows of books or read in a small nook.

“We wanted to make the children’s area inviting,” Barfield said.

The design will also match the enclosed outdoor area that is planned to branch off the children’s collection.

Outside, more curved cutouts lead children to the elevated, covered seating area where Barfield said librarians could also host programs.

Nearby, plans include a small field made from artificial turf, allowing for features like large mounds with tunnels for kids to crawl through or small mounds for seating.

“This kind of helps keep from just having a big open field that children can just run around in. It blocks it off a little bit and puts a little more visual interest in there,” Barfield said.

From the elevated seating area, kids can head down a ramp, stairs or a small plastic slide that leads to a concrete pad where they will be able to play a variety of instruments.

Library Director Anna Lyle admitted during the meeting that she was skeptical about installing instruments outside of the library where patrons will be trying to read, study and work on projects.

But she went to see the instruments, made by Percussion Play, installed at a park and played with the instruments, hitting metal drums and hanging xylophones, and said it was “sort of like the effect of chimes and things outside.”