By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
What new business might set up shop at this old CVS store?
05292024GOLF CARTS
The vacant CVS building at the corner of Highway 9 and Francis Road may become a golf cart dealership. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County.
An old CVS building on Highway 9 may soon become a unique vehicle dealership.