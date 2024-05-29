What new business might set up shop at this old CVS store? The vacant CVS building at the corner of Highway 9 and Francis Road may become a golf cart dealership. Photo courtesy of Forsyth County. An old CVS building on Highway 9 may soon become a unique vehicle dealership. Latest City Council approves contract to build new police station at Cumming City Center Cumming City Council approves new development with homes, townhomes $10.5 million dollar deal could bring townhomes to Cumming City Center Commissioners vote to stop apartments in north Forsyth County