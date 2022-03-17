What residents had to say about proposed development on Pilgrim Mill Road

Public concerns

After Wood and Christopher Light, a zoning attorney representing the development, presented information about the project, many people had questions.

Many questions were regarding traffic on the surrounding roads like Holtzclaw, Pilgrim Mill and Chattahoochee roads and Freedom Parkway.

One concerned resident asked if there was a traffic study done and if there would be traffic lights installed at the new intersections the project would create.

Light said that there was a traffic study conducted “about a month ago” which showed the connecting road, Creekside Parkway, would alleviate traffic problems in the area.

“We understand Pilgrim [Mill] and Holtzclaw [roads] are already an issue,” Wood said. “So, what we know from the numbers is that building a crossroad reduces that.”

Light explained that a study would show the necessity of traffic lights at the intersection, and Wood said, as far as he knew right now, a light was not warranted at the intersection of Creekside Parkway and Holtzclaw Road or at the entrance to the project on Pilgrim Mill Road.

When Wood talked about the possibility for roundabouts at the intersections, one woman asked if the developer would copy the design of the one on “Bald Ridge [Marina] Road.”

One local man said that the crossroad from Holtzclaw Road to Freedom Parkway would only be solving a problem that the developer would be creating. “You’re not doing anything to help the community,” he said.

Another resident who said she lives down Pilgrim Mill Road was also concerned about the traffic, telling Wood that there is only one way in and one way out of the Pilgrim Mill peninsula. Her comment was met with an “amen” from the crowd.

She questioned if the connecting road would solve the traffic issues or just “send them over to” the intersection between Freedom Parkway and Pilgrim Mill Road.

Wood reiterated that the crossroad would lower traffic by about 25% in the area, according to the study.

Residents also voiced concerns about the nearby school, Chattahoochee Elementary, and what the project could do to the school’s student capacity and traffic.

Light said that the Forsyth County Board of Education did a report that showed “this type of development” could bring an additional 67 elementary, 39 middle and 53 high school students to the area.

One resident, a teacher, asked if the impact fees from the development could be used to expand Chattahoochee Elementary if needed.

Light said that while the development would pay “substantial” impact fees, with current legislation, the money only goes towards roads, parks and first responders.

Later in the meeting, residents said that only 60-70 lake residential lots could be buildable on the tract of land due to the creek that ran through the property.

Wood said the development could have 100 single-family homes with the current LR zoning.

“Without getting any [rezoning], [the developer] can pull permits and build 100 single-family homes today,” Light said.

The crowd erupted into applause and cheers of “do it!”

But Wood said that if the lake residential lots were approved, the connector road, Creekside Parkway, would not be built.

He also said that, after looking at the aerial map of the property, the buildability was closer to “70-30 [lots].”

One resident in favor of plan

As the meeting wound down, one man said he was in favor of the project.

Originally from Atlanta, he moved to Forsyth County in “the middle [1950s]” when the county’s population was around 19,000.

He said that surrounding areas are growing because Atlanta is “one of the greatest cities in the whole country.”

“I think what you’re doing here with the acreage that you’ve got and the houses that you’re putting in, that this is really a good plan,” he said.

He said that he liked the preservation of the greenspace and that a new road would be built to help manage traffic issues.

“[The land is] going to get developed, and it could be a whole heck of a lot more units put on it than y’all are putting on it, and I think it’s a good plan that you’ve got,” he said.

Next steps

Light explained that after the public participation meeting, this issue will head to its first public hearing in front of the planning commission.

He said the date is slated for April 26, but that the date is always subject to change.

Light encouraged all concerned residents to keep up with the planning commission agendas and public hearing signs on the property in case of any change.

During the public hearing, residents will be allowed to attend and voice support or opposition. Light also encouraged residents to “get organized” as the public hearing only allows for 10 minutes on either side, support or opposition.

Following the planning commission public hearing, the item will come before the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners. This is expected to happen in mid-May.