What residents had to say about proposed mixed-use development off Keith Bridge Road, Freedom Parkway

Developers hosted a public participation meeting for a mixed-use development project called Elysion that could bring restaurants, residential units and apartments to the north Forsyth area.

The public participation meeting was held on Wednesday, June 15, and concerned residents attended to ask questions and learn more about the project.

What is it

EAH Acquisitions LLC has requested to rezone from commercial business district (CBD) and agricultural district (A1) to master planned district (MPD) on approximately 73 acres for 60 residential lots, 69 attached residential units and 295 apartments with a density of 5.8 units per acre.

The proposed project is anticipated to also include commercial buildings totaling 43,000 square feet with 276 parking spaces.

The property is located on Keith Bridge Road and Freedom Parkway in north Forsyth County.

The applicant is also requesting variances to reduce the commercial component from 25% to 20% and to increase the percentage of total residential units for apartments from 20% to 69.5%.

A team of developers behind the project attended the meeting, representing groups like Empire Communities and Toro Development Company which have designed and planned for Halcyon and Avalon respectively.

According to the developers, most of the townhomes and single-family homes on the property will be alley-loaded, meaning the garage entrance would be located at the rear of the unit.

The developers said they have used this type of product at Halcyon, and it has created units facing greenspace, common areas or amenities.

“We didn’t stick a bunch of lots on here and say let’s just get as many units as we can, we really thought through how we want to design it, how we want to sell,” said Kelley Rhino with Empire Communities. “And a lot of that had to do with how successful we were at Halcyon.”

As for the commercial node, Richard Munger from Toro Development Company said they were building to attract mostly interesting restauranteurs, favoring food and beverage over shopping.

In a preliminary action, county staff was non-supportive of the project “based on variances.”

The informal recommendation stated that “a large portion of the proposal appears to be Res-6 with a limited amount of CBD rather than a mixed-use development that meets the purpose and intent of the MPD zoning category. The proposal does not provide a creative arrangement of land uses and does not include an appropriate focal point that creates character and identity.”