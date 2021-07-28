Harbor Freight soft open under way, grand opening set

Cumming's new Harbor Freight store has opened it's doors for a soft opening, and a grand opening has been set.

Harbor Freight Tools, located at 601 Tri-County Plaza, will officially open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, company officials said in a news release. The new location will be the company’s 41st in Georgia.

“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Cumming and all of Forsyth County,” said Nada Maher, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on us for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists—any tool user who cares about value.” Maher also noted that while the store is open, there are still a few shelves being stocked. "We still have a few things that are being shipped, but we're open and serving customers today," she explained. Harbor Frieight carries a full line of tools for home and industrial use, as well as many other homeowners supplies.

The store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Harbor Freight was founded in 1977 in Southern California and has more than 24,000 employees and more than 1,200 locations nationwide today. The Cumming location is expected to bring 25-30 new jobs to the community.