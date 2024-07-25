By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where 134 new homes and townhomes have been approved in north Forsyth County
07252024CROSSROADS TOWNHOMES
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners recently voted to approve 134 new homes and townhomes in north Forsyth County.
