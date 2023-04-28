Where 404 new residential units may be built in Forsyth County

The proposed development, which would be built on the location of Kennemore Nursery, was met with mixed feelings, both among the Planning Commission and the public.

“Get that ugly blight in our neighborhood out of there,” said Craig Barnaby during the public hearing, referring to Kennemore Nursery. “I can’t use that word strongly enough. It’s a blight. It’s a hole.”

The sentiment was shared by other members of the public who said that the nursery has, “fallen into disrepair.”

“From my standpoint, we look forward to this happening,” said Barnaby. “I hope you guys vote to move this thing forward so we can have something to be proud of in our little neck of the woods.”

David Blevins lives on property adjacent to the proposed development site and has been in opposition to the project for a year and a half. He voiced his concerns during the public hearing.

“In the past of that development, there were nearly 2,500 signatures opposing it, and that’s why it’s still going on a year and a half later,” said Blevins. “This high-density development doesn’t belong in the middle of these neighborhoods.”

Folks in opposition to the development raised concerns over the density of the proposed housing units, the effect on traffic, schools already being at full capacity, and flooding in the protected Big Creek wetland.

In response to Barnaby’s comment of blight, Blevins said, “If you think it’s a blighted area, go down there and try to buy five acres. See what you’re going to pay for it.”

The Planning Commission voiced several their own concerns.

“I don’t have any confidence that the commercial component will happen on this thing for many years,” said Planning Commission Chairman Stacy Guy. “I’m frustrated with the number of MPD applications that we get where they come in and build all the townhomes, and it may be upwards of a decade later before we see commercial development on these projects. It’s happened time and time again in Forsyth County.”

While much of the public voiced opposition to the density of the proposed residential units, the requested density of 2.88 units per acre is comparable to the housing density of Vickery, Avalon and Halcyon.

“I hear a lot of people throwing around the term density,” said District 1 Planning Commissioner Nedal Shawkat. “At this point, with as much work as has been done to bring that density number down, what people are really saying is not that the density doesn’t match the surrounding area, it’s the product type [that doesn’t match].”

District 2 Planning Commissioner Tim Dineen echoed the sentiment stating that he isn’t sure that this type of development is best suited for the area.

Not all members of the Planning Commission were in opposition.

“I think communities like this are the future,” said Schmidt. “I would like to ask that we pass this.”

Schmidt raised his own concern that denying this development may leave the site open for much worse development possibilities in the future.

As it is currently zoned, a mixed residential development of townhomes with a density as high as four units per acre could theoretically be built on the site without any consideration of commercial space.

Schmidt argued that this proposed development is likely the best use of the land.

Schmidt brought a motion to recommend approval of the rezoning to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners which passed 3-2 with Guy and Dineen voting in opposition.