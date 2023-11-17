The Forsyth County Planning Commission voted unanimously during a Nov. 14 meeting to recommend approval by the Board of Commissioners of a zoning request to build 44 new homes in the north end of the county.
Where 44 more homes may be approved in the north end of Forsyth County
Latest
-
Where a new gas station may be built in south Forsyth County, and why some are concerned about its location
-
Where you can hear updates about The Gathering and other major projects in and around Forsyth County
-
'We want to be a safe place to work and live.' City Councilmembers share vision for future growth of Cumming
-
What to do when a yellow or orange zoning sign pops up in your neighborhood