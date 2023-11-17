By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where 44 more homes may be approved in the north end of Forsyth County
11172023OAK GROVE
Site plan for a proposed development including 44 homes off Oak Grove Circle. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
The Forsyth County Planning Commission voted unanimously during a Nov. 14 meeting to recommend approval by the Board of Commissioners of a zoning request to build 44 new homes in the north end of the county.