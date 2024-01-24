By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where another Whataburger may come to Forsyth County, and when you can weigh in on the proposal
Whataburger opening day
A wall inside of the Whataburger at Lakeland Plaza displays the Whataburger logo. - photo by Sabrina Kerns
The Forsyth County Planning Commission discussed a proposed development that includes a conditional use permit, or CUP, to operate a 24-hour drive-through restaurant that is expected to be a Whataburger.