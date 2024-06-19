The Forsyth County Planning Commission is scheduled to host public hearings on several matters at its next meeting that may be of interest to citizens, including 24-hour businesses, a recreational amusement center and proposed residential developments.
Where a family amusement center, 24 hour gas station, and new homes are proposed to be built in Forsyth County
Latest
-
Drive-through, retail and day care included in plan for new commercial development
-
Where nearly 700 homes and townhomes will be built in north Forsyth County
-
Forsyth County named BioReady Community. What that means for bringing in new businesses to the area
-
Development Authority approves funding for The Gathering at South Forsyth with additional ticket fee. Here's why developers disagree with decision