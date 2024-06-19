By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Where a family amusement center, 24 hour gas station, and new homes are proposed to be built in Forsyth County
FCN Forsyth County Administration Building
The Forsyth County Planning Commission is scheduled to host public hearings on several matters at its next meeting that may be of interest to citizens, including 24-hour businesses, a recreational amusement center and proposed residential developments.