Where you can hear updates about The Gathering and other major projects in and around Forsyth County
The Gathering at South Forsyth rendering
Renderings of the “The Gathering at South Forsyth,” a proposed “world-class entertainment hub for North Georgia” at the intersection of Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Union Hill Road.
This year’s annual Forsyth County Economic Development Summit will feature updates on several proposed and upcoming projects, including The Gathering and the inland port in Hall County.