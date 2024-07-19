By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Whole Foods Market to open store in Forsyth County
At a recent meeting, Forsyth County Commissioners approved plans that are set to bring a Whole Foods and a new Whataburger location to Forsyth County. Image courtesy of Whole Foods Market
Forsyth County’s first Whole Foods Market and a new Whataburger location are among businesses planned for a south Forsyth development.