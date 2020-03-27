19 coronavirus cases from Forsyth County, statewide total reaches 2,000; 64 dead

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.



Four more confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County were reported on Friday, bringing the county's total to 19 as the number of infections in Georgia topped 2,000.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,643 total cases in Georgia at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, including 15 in Forsyth County, the statewide number grew to 2,001 by noon on Friday, March 27. The number of deaths has now reached 64 statewide, with 566 more hospitalized.

The department is updating totals at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

Friday afternoon marked the largest daily increase in confirmed cases in Georgia, an increase that “is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories," the DPH said in a statement. "These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time.”



Nearly three quarters of counties in Georgia now have a confirmed case of COVID-19, led by Fulton with 307 known cases. A total of 217 cases are still listed in unknown counties by the GDPH.