Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia now 2,446, with 22 in Forsyth; 79 total dead

One more confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, from Forsyth County was reported on Saturday, bringing the county's total to 22 as the number of infections in Georgia topped 2,400.

While the Georgia Department of Public Health reported a total of 2,198 total cases in Georgia at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 27, including 21 in Forsyth County, the statewide number grew to 2,446 by the same time Saturday, March 28. The number of deaths has now reached 79 statewide, including one in Forsyth, with 660 hospitalizations.

The department is updating totals at noon and 7 p.m. daily.

Nearly three quarters of counties in Georgia now have a confirmed case of COVID-19, led by Fulton with 378 known cases. A total of 229 cases are still listed in unknown counties by the GDPH.