Court grants Northside Hospital a second injunction extension that keeps Anthem patients in network

A judge has extended an injunction that ensures thousands of Georgians will continue to receive health care from their current physicians and preferred hospitals, according to a press release from Northside Hospital Forsyth.



This most recent decision by the Superior Court of Fulton County enables Anthem members who seek care at Northside’s hospitals, clinics, and physician practices to remain fully covered and in-network through April 15, the release said.

In a court hearing on Jan. 26, Anthem sought to end the 30-day injunction and initiate an immediate termination of health care coverage for Northside patients. On Friday, Jan. 28, a judge denied Anthem’s request and granted the extension to Northside.

Other stakeholders in the Atlanta region – which along with Forsyth, include Cherokee and Gwinnett counties – provided support through their own court filings or letters of concern. Tens of thousands of government employees and local teachers are Anthem members, and they would be adversely affected if a termination had occurred, according to the release.



