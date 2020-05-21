CVS to open 23 drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Georgia, including 2 in Forsyth County

The Forsyth County News appreciates 4F Wellness Premium Hand Sanitizer for sponsoring coverage directly related to public safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows our coverage to be free to nonsubscribers as a public service. Our news coverage is always independently reported, as we work to provide accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of COVID-19 in the state and region. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.

Two CVS Health locations in Forsyth County will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing, the company and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Thursday.

The test sites, located at 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway and 4895 Post Road, are among 23 new ones CVS Health is rolling out Friday, May 22.



