CVS to open 23 drive-thru COVID-19 test sites in Georgia, including 2 in Forsyth County

Two CVS Health locations in Forsyth County will begin offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing, the company and Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced Thursday.
The test sites, located at 5370 Laurel Springs Parkway and 4895 Post Road, are among 23 new ones CVS Health is rolling out Friday, May 22.
“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health, said in a statement. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”
The new test sites will use self-swab tests and send specimens to “an independent, third-party lab” that will return results within three days.
Tests will be available by appointment only through CVS Health’s website, CVS.com. Patients will be required to stay in their cars and use the pharmacy drive-thru window. CVS staff will provide a test kit and instructions and observe the self-swab process “to ensure it is done properly.”
“Our friends in the private sector continue to play a critical role in our efforts to ramp up COVID-19 testing and ensure access for all Georgians,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “CVS Health has been a tremendous partner in this fight, and we are grateful for their continued commitment to Georgia as they expand testing in communities throughout our state.