Department of Public Health will resume J&J vaccinations in Georgia

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended on Friday that the United States should resume Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations.

Pending the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s formal acceptance of the decision, the Georgia Department of Public Health will again offer J&J vaccine to Georgians aged 18 and older.

There is no timeline yet for when administration will begin again.

ACIP advised that a warning should be added to the vaccine about the potential for very rare, but severe blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine. In particular, women under the age of 50 should be made of aware of the increased risk of thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome and may choose to receive another vaccine.

The FDA and CDC previously recommended pausing J&J (Janssen) vaccinations pending a review of data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot occurring in women aged 18-48 about a week after vaccination. Since then, nine additional confirmed cases of these rare blood clots were reported, and other potential cases are still under review.

At the time J&J vaccine administration was paused, more than 124,000 doses of J&J vaccine had been safely administered in Georgia. Approximately 213,000 doses are currently in inventory statewide.

Vaccination remains one of our best tools for stopping the spread of COVID-19, along with basic prevention measures – wearing a mask, distancing from others, avoiding large gatherings, and washing your hands frequently.

For information about COVID vaccines or to schedule a vaccination appointment visit dph.ga.gov/covid-vaccine.