District 2 will be re-opening some mass vaccination sites on Sept. 20

In anticipation of the upcoming flu season and to prepare for the approval of the COVID-19 booster dose for the general population, District 2 Health Departments will be re-opening some of its off-site COVID-19 mass vaccination sites, according to a news release.

Approval for the booster dose is still pending; however, starting Monday, Sept. 20, Forsyth and Hall counties will move to its designated off-site locations to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.

The district will not administer booster doses until approval and guidance is granted by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, and FDA.

The Georgia Department of Public Health, or DPH, will wait for recommendations from the CDC and ACIP before releasing a plan to administer booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia.

The FDA’s discussion and review of data about the need for COVID vaccine boosters is a first step in the process; the same questions will be considered by ACIP during meetings currently scheduled for Sept. 22-23.



