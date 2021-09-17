District 2 will be re-opening some mass vaccination sites on Sept. 20

In anticipation of the upcoming flu season and to prepare for the approval of the COVID-19 booster dose for the general population, District 2 Health Departments will be re-opening some of its off-site COVID-19 mass vaccination sites, according to a news release.
Approval for the booster dose is still pending; however, starting Monday, Sept. 20, Forsyth and Hall counties will move to its designated off-site locations to begin administering Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines.
The district will not administer booster doses until approval and guidance is granted by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, or ACIP, and FDA.
The Georgia Department of Public Health, or DPH, will wait for recommendations from the CDC and ACIP before releasing a plan to administer booster doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia.
The FDA’s discussion and review of data about the need for COVID vaccine boosters is a first step in the process; the same questions will be considered by ACIP during meetings currently scheduled for Sept. 22-23.
When CDC/ACIP provides recommendations and guidelines for booster shots, DPH has the inventory to quickly ramp up access to Pfizer COVID vaccine statewide, the release says.
“We anticipate an increase in traffic in our health departments with the administration of both the COVID booster dose and flu vaccine,” said Dr. Zachary Taylor, District 2 Public Health director. “By moving our COVID-19 operation off-site, we will alleviate the influx of people inside our waiting rooms.”
Forsyth County Health Department will operate its COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Northside Forsyth Hospital, Suite 360, at 1200 Northside Forsyth Dr., Cumming, GA 30041.
Hall County will operate its mass vaccine site from the Chicopee Woods Agricultural Center, at 1855 Calvary Church Rd., Gainesville, GA 30507.
The hours of operation for both sites are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday
Appointments are not required. If an individual prefers to schedule an appointment, they may do so using the VRAS scheduling system via the District 2 Public Health website.
Hours of operation and locations may change due to demand. Reference the schedule of locations and hours posted on the public health website to ensure the vaccine site in your county is operational.
For more information on the COVID-19 booster dose visit the CDC website to learn more.