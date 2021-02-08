DPH official: ‘Schedule first, second vaccination with same provider’

With some residents confused about how second COVID-19 vaccination appointments are scheduled, Dave Palmer, District 2 Department of Public Health Public Information Officer, spoke to Forsyth County News to clear up any confusion.

“To reduce confusion and make sure vaccine is available for second doses, the Department of Public Health has emphasized that people should schedule their first and second dose with the same provider,” Palmer said.

Residents who receive a vaccination from the Department of Public Health should schedule the second appointment when they get the first dose.

The DPH does not schedule vaccination appointments for other providers in Georgia. There are over 2,000 enrolled providers in Georgia.

Palmer encourages those who have been vaccinated with the first dose to return to the same provider for the second shot.

For the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose appointment is 21 days after the first dose, and 28 days for the Moderna vaccine.