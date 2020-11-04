Dr. Zachary Taylor is new District 2 public health director

Dr. Zachary Taylor will lead District 2 of the Georgia Department of Public Health permanently after serving in the role on an interim basis since September.

Previously, Taylor was health director for the North Georgia Health District in Dalton, and he will serve as acting health director for that district until a replacement is named.

Taylor earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia in 1982 and completed his residency at the University of Maryland, where he was chief resident in the department of epidemiology and preventive medicine, according to a DPH news release. He earned a Master of Science degree from the University of Maryland, and bachelor’s degree in chemistry from LaGrange College. He is board certified in preventive medicine and public health and holds licensure as a diplomate of the National Board of Medical Examiners.



