First shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Georgia

The Georgia Department of Public Health received the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday, Dec. 14 for administration in Georgia.



Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Coastal Georgia at two public health locations with ultracold freezers required for storage and temperature control of the vaccine. Additional shipments of vaccine are expected later this week at facilities in other parts of the state, including metro Atlanta.

Monday’s shipments contain 5,850 doses of vaccine for individuals to receive their first dose of the two-dose series. The Coastal Health District is fine-tuning the logistics of thawing, preparing and administering the vaccine, and will begin vaccinating front line public health staff this afternoon.