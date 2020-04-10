Forsyth County COVID-19 deaths now at 4, with 119 cases

The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed on Friday two more people from Forsyth County have died from COVID-19, bringing the local total to four since the novel coronavirus outbreak began.

One was a 69-year-old female and the other an 85-year-old male. It's not known whether either had underlying medical conditions, and no further information was made available by the DPH.

There have been 425 confirmed deaths statewide from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the DPH's latest daily status report at 7 p.m., though official counts likely lag actual deaths due to delays in reporting death certificate data, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



Forsyth County's first COVID-19 related death was reported March 24: an 87-year-old male also with no known underlying medical conditions.

A 60-year-old male, also with no known underlying medical conditions, also died from COVID-19, the DPH reported Wednesday, April 8.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms, but some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.



Forsyth County had 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by Friday afternoon, according to the DPH, 10 more than the previous day. Confirmed cases continue to grow statewide, with 11,859. About 20% of cases have required hospitalization.

Health officials have stressed that confirmed tests do not represent the full picture of COVID-19 in the community due to limited testing.