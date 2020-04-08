Second death from COVID-19 confirmed in Forsyth County, 99 total cases

We know that you need accurate and up-to-date information about the effects of the coronavirus in the state and our region. The Forsyth County News is making this article available free to non-subscribers as a public service. Please consider supporting our work by subscribing to the Forsyth County News.
The Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that a 60-year-old man from Forsyth County has died from COVID-19, the second local death caused by the novel coronavirus since the outbreak began.
It's not known whether the individual had underlying medical conditions, and no further information was made available by the DPH.
There have been 362 confirmed deaths statewide from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, according to the DPH's latest daily status report at 12 p.m., up from 348 on Tuesday, though official counts likely lag actual deaths due to delays in reporting death certificate data, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Forsyth County's first COVID-19 related death was reported March 24: an 87-year-old man also with no known underlying medical conditions.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough and breathing trouble. Most develop only mild symptoms, but some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.
Forsyth County had 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 by Wednesday afternoon, according to the DPH, the same number reported Tuesday night.