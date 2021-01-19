Forsyth County holds first public COVID-19 vaccination event

Forsyth County government posted a link last week for seniors to be able to sign up for the public vaccination events. Among those that were able to secure an appointment were Ferrell White and his wife, Lois, both residents in their 80s.

The White’s had appointments on the first day, Tuesday, Jan. 19, at First Redeemer Church. Other appointments will be held at Browns Bridge Church continuing over the next few weeks.

Ferrell White detailed his experience, saying it “hardly could have been easier or more pleasant.”

“It was a very reassuring process throughout,” Ferrell White said.

He explained that as soon he saw the link for appointments online, he signed up.

“Though access to the sign-up link took a bit of tenacity, once in, the process was simple,” White said. “We picked a date, completed the needed information and promptly received a confirming email with the date, time and site.”

At First Redeemer Church, White said his experience was good.

“At the appointed time we showed up about 30 minutes ahead of time with plenty of parking, police and emergency equipment clearly visible, and plenty of smiling people to guide us through to the sign-up desk,” White said. “There the follow-up appointment for the second shot was specified. [The volunteers] did it, not us.”

White stated that he and his wife took notice of the large number of volunteers at the event, all from Northside Hospital Forsyth, the Forsyth County fire department and sheriff’s office.