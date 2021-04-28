Forsyth County offering COVID-19 vaccines next week by appointment or walk-up

In partnership with District 2 Public Health, Forsyth County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible residents Tuesday, May 4, through Thursday, May 6, at the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College.

Vaccines are available by appointment and walk-ups will also be accepted. Information regarding the appointment process in multiple languages can be found by visiting gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US.

Vaccines will be administered during the following hours:

-11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 4

-9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 5

-9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, May 6

Eligible residents can request an appointment through the Georgia Department of Public Health’s registration system at dph.georgia.gov. Please note, the registration tool offers multiple locations throughout the state where vaccines are available.

Forsyth County residents seeking an appointment are encouraged to select the Forsyth Conference Center at Lanier Technical College location. Appointments can also be made by calling 1-888-426-5073.

The vaccination event is made possible by a FEMA grant which also allows Forsyth County’s Public Transportation Department the ability to provide a ride to and from the vaccination site for County residents in need of transportation. Residents are eligible for two total round trips at no cost. To arrange transportation for a scheduled vaccine appointment, call 770-781-2195.

For information on COVID-19 vaccines, visit dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine. More vaccination events in partnership with District 2 Public Health will be announced as vaccine supply is made available.

The Forsyth Conference Center is at 3410 Ronald Reagan Blvd.