Forsyth County Senior Services to host caregiver assistance and resource event

Forsyth County Senior Services will host a Caregiver Assistance and Resource Event (CARE) Fair to showcase information and resources available to residents and caretakers throughout the community. The CARE Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Sexton Hall Enrichment Center.

Various local nonprofits and government agencies will be featured Friday and local businesses will be featured during the event Saturday.

Admission is free and the fair will offer interactive elements such as health screenings, balance courses provided by Occupational Therapy students/faculty from Brenau University and an innovative aids showroom.

Many of the innovative aids showcased will also be provided at no cost to Forsyth County residents aged 60 plus. All attendees will also receive a care package.

“This is a great opportunity for residents, seniors and caretakers, to meet with community leaders on the topic of aging well,” said Ruthie Brew, Senior Services director. “Our goal with the event is to get information and resources in the hands of local residents to help them maintain their independence and a better quality of life.”

For more information on the event, visit the Senior Services webpage at www.forsythco.com/seniors, email seniorservices@forsythco.com or call (770) 781-2178.

Sexton Hall Enrichment Center is at 2115 Chloe Road.